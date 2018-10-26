College Football Player of the Year Rankings: Matt Leinart welcomes Jonathan Taylor and Travis Etienne to the party
Video Details
Running backs, represent -- especially for Wisconsin and Clemson. Matt Leinart reveals his Player of the Year Rankings as Week 9 of the college football season is upon us.
