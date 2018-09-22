Watch this ref ‘block’ on a Georgia fumble return TD vs. Missouri

Video Details

Well, that was convenient -- for Georgia, anyway. USE THE BLOCK!

- Mistake there.

- Here's third and 9. Lock hit as he throws. He's sent flying backwards. He completes to his tight end, the ball comes out. It's Georgia's football, it's Tyson Campbell on the fumble return. And Campbell all the way to the house.

- Wow.

More Videos »