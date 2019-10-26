Valladay’s 206 rushing yards lead Wyoming past Nevada 31-3

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Xazavian Valladay rushed for a career-high 206 yards, Sean Chambers threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and Wyoming defeated Nevada 31-3 on Saturday.

Wyoming, bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season, has won seven consecutive home games.

Wyoming (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) had 258 rushing yards and 221 passing yards for a total of 479. The bulk of the Cowboys’ passing yards came from Chambers, who was 6 of 9 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Tyler Vander Waal was 3 of 10 for 63 yards with a touchdown.

Wyoming led 24-3 at halftime and Vander Waal’s 25-yard pass to tight end Jackson Marcotte capped the scoring with 11:54 remaining in the third quarter.

Nevada’s score came on a 28-yard field goal by Brandon Talton late in the first quarter. Carson Strong completed 26 of 40 passes for 247 yards for the Wolf Pack (4-4, 1-3).

Valladay’s previous best was 192 yards at New Mexico last season, also a 31-3 victory for the Cowboys.