Oklahoma … more like No-klahoma

The unranked Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) defeated the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) on Saturday 48-41.

The Wildcats went wild at Oklahoma on both sides of the ball…

Thompson showed that the sky’s the limit for the Wildcat offense. He was 18-of-28 passing for 213 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

W stands for Wildcat … while L stands for the Oklahoma defense. The Sooners’ secondary struggled the entire game – their defensive penalties kept Kansas State drives alive. The defensive errors couldn’t be offset by the offense led by Heisman contender quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Christmas certainly came early for Kansas State today.