Oklahoma … more like No-klahoma

The unranked Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) defeated the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) on Saturday 48-41.

WOW@KStateFB defeats No. 5 Oklahoma for the first time since 1996 😳 pic.twitter.com/ezJEQbDXMC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2019

The Wildcats went wild at Oklahoma on both sides of the ball…

Skylar Thompson punches in his fourth rush TD of the day! Kansas State leads No. 5 Oklahoma 41-23 👀 pic.twitter.com/svcgEkdMvp — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2019

Thompson showed that the sky’s the limit for the Wildcat offense. He was 18-of-28 passing for 213 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Kansas State fans storm the field after the Wildcats' stunning upset over No. 5 Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/EIm2vKy68p — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 26, 2019

W stands for Wildcat … while L stands for the Oklahoma defense. The Sooners’ secondary struggled the entire game – their defensive penalties kept Kansas State drives alive. The defensive errors couldn’t be offset by the offense led by Heisman contender quarterback Jalen Hurts.

When you least expected it, Oklahoma's new "godsend" defensive coordinator from Ohio State, Alex Grinch, turned into the Grinch who stole New Year's from OU fans. If only he could have brought Chase Young with him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 26, 2019

Christmas certainly came early for Kansas State today.