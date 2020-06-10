College football season is inching nearer, meaning the college football debates are heating up.

Who do you think is the best QB in college football? pic.twitter.com/YDsO82pnF6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 3, 2020

With the on-campus activities ban being lifted last week and student-athletes allowed to return to their campuses, in conjunction with the NCAA Football Oversight Committee on course to recommend a 6-week preseason camp beginning in mid-July, college football is on the horizon.

That would lead to 6 weeks of camp, which has been assumed will be the recommendation. The two “extra” weeks of camp project as 20-hour weeks. Those would be followed by the typical 4-week camp. These are being added to allow players to get into shape and prevent injuries. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 4, 2020

And with that, the pundits are beginning to take a closer look at the best teams and players that will take the field in September, barring any setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where better to start than at the quarterback position, and answer the question, who will be the top gunslinger in the land for the 2020 season?

However, we’re just not sure the answer is that debatable…

Last week, Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone – our Big Noon Kickoff crew – sat down for a special “Offseason” edition of the show to share their top five quarterbacks heading into the 2020 season.

Meyer began the discussion with an outline of the importance of the quarterback position, and how teams with an established signal-caller will have a distinct advantage this season.

“It’s often said in the NFL that ‘the NFL is a quarterback league.’ And every time I hear that I kinda laugh because so is college and so is high school. It’s a quarterback sport is what it is. So those returning with experienced quarterbacks will have a big time advantage over everyone else … If you’re trying to break in a new quarterback without spring football, I don’t want to say it’s impossible, but it’s impossible … The quarterback position is the most that I’ve ever coached, been around and witnessed.”

"The teams returning with experienced QBs have a big time advantage over everyone else."@CoachUrbanMeyer breaks down why he thinks it's an "impossible" challenge to break in a new QB without Spring football ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RH05vHBmX5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 3, 2020

Meyer’s thoughts on the importance of experience essentially served as a segue into his top five, a list that was headlined by arguably the college game’s most experienced quarterback, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

“I had Fields and Trevor right next to each other. I picked Trevor Lawrence for one reason – he played one more year … To me, what dictates the best quarterback in the land is, are you a winner and can you win a championship? … [The way I pick] the best quarterback is, who can lead his team to a championship? That’s why I have Justin and Trevor [at the top].”

“I put Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 for one reason: he played one more year, that was it.”@CoachUrbanMeyer gives his Preseason Top 5 QBs and explains why he puts the Clemson QB ahead of Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/Q0QnAvPExY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 3, 2020

For the sake of context, Meyer is the former Ohio State head coach, and even though he didn’t coach Fields, Meyer has a close relationship with Ohio State’s current coach Ryan Day, who served as Meyer’s offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018.

Still, despite his connection to the Buckeyes, Meyer couldn’t deny that Lawrence was the choice for best quarterback.

Since arriving at Clemson, Lawrence has been remarkable. In 15 games as a freshman, he passed for 3,280 yards (218.7 per game), 30 TDs and only 4 INTs, while completing 65.2% of his passes. Then, in his sophomore year, Lawrence took it up a notch. He passed for 3,665 yards (244.3 per game), 36 TDs and 8 INTs in 15 games.

He also has 10 rushing TDs during his 2-year Clemson career.

Highest graded ACC QBs since 2014: 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson – 92.4

2. Deshaun Watson, Clemson – 91.0

3. Lamar Jackson, Louisville – 86.5 pic.twitter.com/Er49Nz4wjC — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 6, 2020

Most impressively, Lawrence has led the Tigers to back-to-back College Football Playoff Championship appearances, winning the title in 2018 over Alabama as a true freshman.

The Tigers lost to Joe Burrow and LSU in the championship game last season, amounting to Lawrence’s first loss in his college career.

Klatt, too, had Lawrence in the top spot by the narrowest of margins, and for him, it came down to the lone head-to-head matchup we’ve seen between Clemson and Ohio State, which took place in the CFP Semifinals last season.

“I don’t think it’s clear-cut. That was a tough ranking at the top between Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence for me. These two guys have separated themselves in college football. They’re phenomenal players … But Trevor Lawrence led his team back and beat Justin Fields on the field of play, so that’s why I ranked Lawrence No. 1 and Fields No. 2. I will say, it would not shock me at all if Fields had a better season because he’s gonna have a little bit better wide receiver corps to throw to.”

On that night, the Tigers defeated the Buckeyes, 29-23, behind Lawrence’s 259 passing yards and 2 passing TDs, as well as his 107 yards on the ground and 1 rushing TD.

It was the first 100-yard rushing game of his career.

On the eve of the grittiest game of his college career, Trevor Lawrence stayed up until 1 a.m. watching film with Chase Brice. They kept noticing one thing: Lawrence could use his legs vs. Ohio State. The story of Lawrence’s epic night: https://t.co/gsSIRBRXcP — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) December 29, 2019

Fields finished the day with 320 passing yards and 1 TD, but threw 2 INTs, his first double-digit INT performance of the season.

Justin Fields' touchdown-to-interception ratio this season went from 40:1 to 20:1 on this single play. 😯pic.twitter.com/1cgcCdsVL3 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 29, 2019

Meyer and Klatt – along with, Leinart, Quinn and Stone – all ranked Lawrence at No. 1 and Fields at No. 2, meaning Lawrence won the popular vote among the Big Noon Kickoff team.

🐅👏 @ClemsonFB’s @Trevorlawrencee is our Big Noon Kickoff crew’s Preseason No. 1 QB pic.twitter.com/pEjj8AHKOd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 3, 2020

But Bush, the USC legend, reversed course and put Fields at No. 1 and Lawrence at No. 2.

And he wasn’t the only one – so did the fans.

Here’s how the Big Noon Kickoff crew and CFB on FOX fans ranked their preseason top 5 QBs Whose list do you agree with the most? pic.twitter.com/llLsmqmQzk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 4, 2020

Bush landed on Fields as the top pick because of his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback, as well as the opportunities to shine that await Fields as he navigates the Big Ten schedule.

“I think Trevor Lawrence has the benefit of playing on a great team in a very weak conference. I think Justin Fields has the benefit of playing on a great team in a really tough conference. By that, I think he’s gonna have more opportunities, on a bigger stage, against tougher teams … I think Justin Fields is shifty. He’s big, he’s solid … He accounted for [51] touchdowns in his first year at Ohio State … To me, Justin Fields is the total package and he will have a better year than Trevor Lawrence this year.”

Last season – his first at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia – Fields put together a number of monster games in leading the Buckeyes to a 13-0 regular season record, a Big Ten title, and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and @OhioStateFB topped Maryland, 73-14. pic.twitter.com/1VpvKrbnKS — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) November 9, 2019

In 14 games, Fields passed for 3,273 yards (233.8 per game), 41 TDs and a paltry 3 INTs. He also rushed for 484 yards and 10 TDs.

Highest-graded Big Ten QB seasons since 2017 1. Justin Fields (2019) – 92.4

2. Tanner Morgan (2019) – 89.1

3. Trace McSorley (2017) – 85.4

4. Dwayne Haskins (2018) – 84.9 pic.twitter.com/K5r1sI8CF1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 10, 2020

While it seems the Big Noon Kickoff team gives Lawrence a slight edge over Fields coming into the 2020 season – mainly based on Lawrence’s championship experience and his head-to-head win over Fields and the Buckeyes – the conversation regarding who is the better of the two will undoubtedly continue throughout the season and more than likely into the 2021 NFL Draft, where both will have an opportunity to be the top pick in the draft.

Will Trevor Lawrence go No. 1? @MelKiperESPN gives us his 2021 Draft Big Board (E+) https://t.co/JW5hunlLVL pic.twitter.com/WqJUkVCnke — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 6, 2020

Catch the entire Big Noon Kickoff Show debating the best quarterbacks bel0w:

The Big Noon Kickoff crew is back! Join @CoachUrbanMeyer, @ReggieBush, @joelklatt, @MattLeinartQB, & @RobStoneONFOX as they rank their Top 5 QBs heading into next season and more. https://t.co/oYU7ElhBYw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 3, 2020

