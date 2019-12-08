The Latest: LSU to face old foe Jalen Hurts, now with OU

1:35 p.m.

Top-ranked LSU (13-0) will return to Atlanta on Dec. 28 to face Jalen Hurts and No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) at the Peach Bowl semifinal in the College Football Playoff.

The CFP selection committee announced the pairings Sunday, with the only drama surrounding which team would be the top seed: LSU or Ohio State.

The Tigers got the nod after its impressive 37-10 victory over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game, held less than 24 hours earlier in the very same stadium where LSU will return in three weeks for their first appearance in the 6-year-old playoff.

This will be the fourth playoff appearance for the Sooners and they are 0-3.

Last season, they lost to Alabama 45-34 in the Orange Bowl. Hurts guided Alabama to a pair of national championship games in his two seasons as starting quarterback. But he transferred to Oklahoma for a successful senior season after losing his Crimson Tide job to Tua Tagavailoa.

In the Peach Bowl, he’ll meet the overwhelming favorite for the Heisman Trophy: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who turned in another dynamic performance while claiming the MVP award of the SEC championship game.

— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta.