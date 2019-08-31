Sneed has 4 TDs, leads Montana past South Dakota 31-17

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Dalton Sneed threw for a career-high 430 yards and had three passing touchdowns and another rushing to lead Montana to a 31-17 win over South Dakota in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Sneed was 37 of 52 with two interceptions. His 16-yard pass to Samori Toure put the Grizzlies up 7-3 and he followed with a 2-yard run to help build a 17-10 lead at the half. In the third quarter Sneed connected with Samuel Akem for a 43-yard score and Marcus Knight from 6 yards out.

Akem and Toure both had nine receptions, Akem for 158 yards and Toure for 142. Jerry Louie-McGee had eight catches to push his career total to 185 and is now seven shy of matching the school record.

Austin Simmons, who threw for 3,142 yards last year, was 22 of 23 for 246 yards and two touchdowns for the Coyotes. Kody Case had 11 catches for 144 yards with touchdown plays of 3 and 9 yards.

South Dakota had won 16 straight home openers while Montana had lost 10 straight road openers.