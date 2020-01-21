SMU adds Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley’s brother as assistant

DALLAS (AP) — SMU has hired Garrett Riley as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and promoted offensive line coach AJ Ricker to co-offensive coordinator.

The younger brother of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was set to be promoted to offensive coordinator at Appalachian State after serving as running backs coach in 2019.

Like his older brother, Garrett Riley spent time on the Texas Tech roster as a quarterback before going into coaching. The younger Riley also played a season at Stephen F. Austin.

Garrett Riley was the position coach of Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the year Darrynton Evans, who scored 20 points while rushing for 1,250 yards and compiling 1,740 all-purpose yards. Appalachian State went 13-1 and beat UAB in the New Orleans Bowl.

“He’s comfortable teaching our system of play, particularly in the passing game,” SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. “One of the things that intrigued me about him was the success that Appalachian State had running the ball and the unique ways they did so.”

Riley started his coaching career in the high school ranks in Lubbock after graduating from Texas Tech. He was also the running backs coach at Augustana College.

Ricker just finished his first season as the offensive line coach for the Mustangs, who finished in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense and total offense.

SMU opens the season Sept. 5 at Texas State.