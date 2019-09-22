Saturday’s best
STARS
—Brock Purdy, Iowa State, threw for a career-high 435 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns and the Cyclones throttled Louisiana-Monroe 72-20, their best scoring output in 113 years.
—Joe Burrow, LSU, tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards, leading the No. 4 Tigers to a 66-38 romp over Vanderbilt.
—Justin Fields, Ohio State, threw for four TDs and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter as the No. 6 Buckeyes cruised to a 76-5 win over Miami (Ohio).
—Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, ran for 203 yards and two TDs and the No. 13 Badgers made it look easy in a 35-14 victory over No. 11 Michigan.
—Sam Ehlinger, Texas, passed for four TDs and the No. 12 Longhorns ended four years of frustration against Oklahoma State with a 36-30 win.
—Andrew Edgar, Illinois State, had a career-high 228 yards on 12 catches in a 40-27 victory over Northern Arizona.
—Evan Weaver, Cal, had 22 tackles and stopped Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for no gain at the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve No. 23 Cal’s 28-20 victory over the Rebels.
—Bronson Rechsteiner, Kennesaw State, rushed for a school-record 221 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 35-24 win over Missouri State.
—Tommy DeVito, Syracuse, accounted for five touchdowns and 371 yards in a 52-33 win over Western Michigan.
—EJ Perry, Brown, accounted for five touchdowns and 411 yards in a 35-30 victory against Bryant.
—Tevaka Tuioti, New Mexico, threw for a career-high 355 yards and three TDs in a 55-52 win over rival New Mexico State.
—Earnest Edwards, Maine, returned two kickoffs for TDs for the second time in his career in a 35-21 win over Colgate.
—Davis Alexander, Portland State, threw for a career-high five TDs and 366 yards in a 59-9 win over Eastern Oregon.
—Dalton Sneed, Montana, threw for 334 yards and four TDs in a 47-27 win over Monmouth.
