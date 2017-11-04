Richmond blanks Villanova 22-0 (Nov 04, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Kyle Lauletta passed for 259 yards to become the 10th player in FCS history to pass for 3,000 yards in three straight seasons and Richmond breezed to a 22-0 victory over Villanova on Saturday.

Lauletta completed 25 of 32 passes and also ran for 46 yards and a touchdown for the Spiders (5-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association), who snapped a seven-game skid at Villanova. Lauletta has thrown for 3,212 yards this season.

The Spiders rushed for 175 yards against the Wildcats (4-5, 2-4), who came into the game allowing just 57.8 yards per game – second in the FCS.

Xavier Goodall carried 19 times for 116 yards and a score for Richmond.

True freshman Kyle McCloskey completed just 6 of 17 passes for 90 yards, with 60 yards coming on Simon Bingelis’ lone catch. It was McCloskey’s second career start.

Richmond has played ranked opponents in seven of nine games this season.

