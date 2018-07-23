Preseason Ohio Valley Conference team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Ohio Valley Conference preseason team released Monday as voted on by coaches and communications directors, along with the league’s preseason offensive and defensive players of the year:

—

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State

—

OFFENSE

QB Jeremiah Oatsvall, Austin Peay

RB Marquis Terry, SE Missouri

RB Ladarius Galloway, UT Martin

RB Isaiah Johnson, E. Illinois

WR Alexander Hollins, E. Illinois

WR Steven Newbold, Tennessee State

TE Dan Paul, E. Kentucky

C Tyler Scozzaro, Jacksonville St.

OG B.J. Autry, Jacksonville St.

OG Ryan Rockensuess, Austin Peay

OG Darius Anderson, Jacksonville St.

OT Drew Forbes, SE Missouri

OT Kyle Anderton, Austin Peay

DEFENSE

DL Randy Robinson, Jacksonville St.

DL Jaison Williams, Austin Peay

DL Aaron Patrick, E. Kentucky

DL Kenney Wooten, Murray St.

DL Tim Collins, Tennessee Tech

LB Zach Hall, SE Missouri

LB James Gilleylen, UT Martin

LB Gunnar Scholato, Austin Peay

DB Vincent Sellers, Tennessee St.

DB Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville St.

DB Mark Williams, E. Illinois

DB Dajour Nesbeth, Tennessee St.

SPECIALISTS

K Cade Stinnett, Jacksonville St.

K Gabriel Vicente, Murray St.

P Nick Madonia, Tennessee Tech

RS LJ Scott, E. Kentucky

RS Peyton Logan, UT Martin

—

