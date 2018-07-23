Preseason Ohio Valley Conference team
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Ohio Valley Conference preseason team released Monday as voted on by coaches and communications directors, along with the league’s preseason offensive and defensive players of the year:
—
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State
—
OFFENSE
QB Jeremiah Oatsvall, Austin Peay
RB Marquis Terry, SE Missouri
RB Ladarius Galloway, UT Martin
RB Isaiah Johnson, E. Illinois
WR Alexander Hollins, E. Illinois
WR Steven Newbold, Tennessee State
TE Dan Paul, E. Kentucky
C Tyler Scozzaro, Jacksonville St.
OG B.J. Autry, Jacksonville St.
OG Ryan Rockensuess, Austin Peay
OG Darius Anderson, Jacksonville St.
OT Drew Forbes, SE Missouri
OT Kyle Anderton, Austin Peay
DEFENSE
DL Randy Robinson, Jacksonville St.
DL Jaison Williams, Austin Peay
DL Aaron Patrick, E. Kentucky
DL Kenney Wooten, Murray St.
DL Tim Collins, Tennessee Tech
LB Zach Hall, SE Missouri
LB James Gilleylen, UT Martin
LB Gunnar Scholato, Austin Peay
DB Vincent Sellers, Tennessee St.
DB Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville St.
DB Mark Williams, E. Illinois
DB Dajour Nesbeth, Tennessee St.
SPECIALISTS
K Cade Stinnett, Jacksonville St.
K Gabriel Vicente, Murray St.
P Nick Madonia, Tennessee Tech
RS LJ Scott, E. Kentucky
RS Peyton Logan, UT Martin
—
