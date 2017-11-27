North Dakota State headlines All-MVFC team

(STATS) – Missouri Valley Football Conference champion North Dakota State led the way with all-conference selections when the team was announced on Monday.

The Bison, who have won seven straight MVFC titles, had six first-team and 15 overall selections (including second team and honorable mention). The first-team choices were fullback Connor Wentz, offensive lineman Austin Kuhnert, linebacker Nick DeLuca, safeties Tre Dempsey and Robbie Grimsley, and long snapper James Fisher.

Last week, the Bison (10-1) collected three of the conference’s five major individual awards, with linebacker Jabril Cox named the newcomer and the freshman of the year and Chris Klieman the coach of the year.

South Dakota State had the second-most All-MVFC selections on the first team (five) and overall (12).

The MVFC coaches voted on the all-conference team.

MVFC POSTSEASON AWARDS=

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Chris Streveler, QB South Dakota

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Brett Taylor, LB, Western Illinois

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Jabril Cox, LB, North Dakota State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Jabril Cox, LB, North Dakota State

COACH OF THE YEAR – Chris Klieman, North Dakota State

ALL-MVFC

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Chris Streveler, South Dakota, Sr.

RB – Tevin McCaster, Youngstown State, Jr.

RB – James Robinson, Illinois State, So.

FB – Connor Wentz, North Dakota State, Sr.

WR – Jaelon Acklin, Western Illinois, Sr.

WR – Daurice Fountain, Northern Iowa, Sr.

WR – Jake Wieneke, South Dakota State

TE – Dallas Goedert, South Dakota Sr.

OL – Stetson Dagel, South Dakota, Sr.

OL – Jacob Judd, Western Illinois, Sr.

OL – Austin Kuhnert, North Dakota State, Sr.

OL – Jacob Ohnesorge, South Dakota State, Sr.

OL – Justin Spencer, Youngstown State, Sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Darin Greenfield, South Dakota, So.

DL – Dalton Keene, Illinois State, Sr.

DL – Adam Reth, Northern Iowa, Sr.

DL – Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois, Jr.

LB – Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State, Sr.

LB – Jared Farley, Northern Iowa, Sr.

LB – Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State, So.

LB – Brett Taylor, Western Illinois, Sr.

DB – Jordan Brown, South Dakota State, Jr.

DB – Elijah Campbell, Northern Iowa, Sr.

DB – Tre Dempsey, North Dakota State, Sr.

DB – Robbie Grimsley, North Dakota State, Jr.

DB – Davontae Harris, Illinois State, Sr.

FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Sean Slattey, Illinois State, Sr.

P – Lane Reazin, Southern Illinois, So.

RS – Deion Holliman, Missouri State, Sr.

LS – James Fisher, North Dakota State, Sr.