No. 14 Oregon looks to rebound against rival Oregon St.

Oregon State (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) at No. 14 Oregon (9-2, 7-1, No. 14 CFP), Saturday at 4 p.m. EST (Pac-12 Network).

Line: Oregon by 20.

Series record: Oregon leads 65-47-10.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oregon is coming of a loss to Arizona State last weekend that scuttled any hopes the Ducks had of reaching the College Football Playoff. Oregon has already clinched the Pac-12 North for a spot in the league championship game and waits to see its opponent, either No. 6 Utah or USC. The Utes need to get by Colorado to secure the Pac-12 South. The 123rd edition of the Civil War is more significant for the Beavers, who are hoping to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon’s defense against WR Isaiah Hodgins. Oregon State’s junior receiver is averaging 98.7 receiving yards per game and has 13 touchdowns. He’s got 168 career receptions, good for seventh on the program’s all-time list. Oregon ranks 13th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing only 16.3 points per game. Oregon’s pass defense is ranked third in the league, allowing an average of 223.6 yards a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon State: QB Jake Luton. This could be the sixth-year senior’s final college game, so look to him to make the most of it. Luton has thrown for 2,714 yards this season and 28 touchdowns. He’s averaging 246.7 passing yards a game, and he’s thrown for just three interceptions all season.

Oregon: QB Justin Herbert. It will be Herbert’s final game at Autzen Stadium after deciding for forgo the NFL draft last season to stay at Oregon for his senior year. Herbert is averaging 269.6 yards passing per game, 20th nationally, with 30 touchdowns, sixth nationally. He’s got 93 career passing touchdowns, most among active players nationwide.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Ducks have won 10 of the last 11 Civil Wars. The only loss in that string came in 2016, when the Beavers won 34-24 in Corvallis. … It will also be the final game at Autzen Stadium for linebacker Troy Dye, who ranks fifth on Oregon’s career list for tackles with 376. Like Herbert, Dye chose to return to Eugene for his final year instead of declaring early for the draft. … Nineteen different Ducks have scored a touchdown this season to lead the nation.