Morgan State, Grambling State receive APR penalties

(STATS) – The overall picture for both the FCS level and its historically black colleges and universities improved yet again this year with only two schools impacted by NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate penalties announced Wednesday.

Morgan State, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, was banned from the 2018 postseason, received practice time restrictions for this season and won’t be allowed to hold formal spring practice next year.

Grambling State, the defending champion in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, received practice time restrictions as well.

The practice time penalties limit teams to 16 hours out of a possible 20 hours of practice a week over five days, with the lost four hours replaced by academic activities.

APR scores measure the classroom performance of a team over a four-year period. All penalized institutions fell below an APR score of 930 on a scale of 1,000.

Penalized FCS programs have often come from the two HBCU conferences, the MEAC and the SWAC. Any penalized school may request a waiver from some or all penalty elements. Waivers are overseen by the NCAA’s committee on academics.