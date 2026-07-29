Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith Shares SEC Powerhouse Was Initial Dream School

Boasting a national title and a Biletnikoff nod in two seasons, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has proven he's one of — if not the best — pass-catchers in college football.

But what if Smith's initial recruiting process didn't even include Ohio State? Smith opened up about his recruiting process during Big Ten Media Days, and revealed his original dream school.

"Growing up, my dream school was Alabama when Nick Saban was there. But they wasn’t recruiting me," Smith said at Big Ten Media Days, via On3.

"That was crazy. I mean, I always dreamed about going to Alabama because a lot of guys at that time from South Florida was going to ‘Bama and having success like Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley. I think I committed to Ohio State too early and that’s why they stopped. They thought there was no chance."

The All-American was recruited by multiple powerhouse programs like Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.) and Alabama before committing to the Buckeyes. But why did Smith choose Ohio State over the Crimson Tide? Next to their lack of recruiting efforts for Smith, former head coach Nick Saban had announced his retirement in 2023, leaving the 2024 class one year shy of the opportunity to play for Saban.

However, since he arrived in Columbus, Smith has strengthened the talented WRU narrative that the Buckeyes continue to instill.

Smith set the bar high as a true freshman in 2024, which set him up as one of college football’s best receivers. He finished with accolades like Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten receiver of the Year, Freshman All-American Honors, a Big Ten Championship and a national championship.

Last season – with quarterback Julian Sayin’s first year starting — Smith led the Big Ten in receiving yards with 1,243 receiving yards, earned a second consecutive Big Ten Receiver of the Year award, a Unanimous All-American and a Biletnikoff Award finalist — awarded to college football’s best pass-catcher.

Now, Smith returns for a third season under coach Ryan Day and will be joined by five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr. and senior Brandon Inniss. After two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, the Buckeyes' No. 4-ranked recruiting class positions Ohio State for another successful season under Day.

The Buckeyes kick off the 2026 season against Ball State on Sept. 5.