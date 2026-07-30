Viking Row Meets Minnesota: Gophers Adopt Norway's World Cup Celebration

The 2026 World Cup on American soil introduced fans to iconic traditions from around the globe. But what if one of those traditions was here to stay in America this fall?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers announced via X that they are adding Norway’s iconic Viking Row to their fan celebrations at home games.

While college fan bases have some of their own iconic traditions, like Virginia Tech’s "Enter Sandman" or Colorado’s "Ralphie’s Run," Minnesota adopts theirs as the Viking Row for their 2026 season.

Norway ended their historic 2026 World Cup run with a quarterfinal appearance – their first ever – before their 3-2 loss to England. Star forward Erling Haaland finished his tournament run with seven goals in five matches.

The Viking Row first caught the attention of World Cup fans in Norway’s group stage games in June. After every win, Norway's players would gather in front of the fans and the traditional Viking row, which is rung in by two drum beats for fans to row in sync. But what made the Viking Row tradition appealing to the Minnesota Gophers? The state’s history.

Minnesota currently has the largest population of Norwegian-Americans, with 750,000–812,000 residing in the state. It also compliments their NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Erling Haaland Leads Norway in EPIC Viking Row Celebration After Advancing to Quarterfinal 🇳🇴

Heading into coach PJ Fleck’s 10th year as the Gopher’s head coach, Minnesota is looking to bounce back from a 7-5 season, which saw a dominant top-25 win over then-No. 25 Nebraska. Since Fleck has led the Gophers, he’s secured a 66-44 overall record, and a perfect 7-0 record in bowl games.

However, the Gopher’s returning players add hope for a strong year. Minnesota returns their starting quarterback Drake Lindsey, who finished the year with 2,382 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns and eight interceptions, and running back Darius Taylor. Taylor finished the year with 671 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The Gophers now face a 2026 slate that consists of road games at Penn State and reigning champions Indiana, and a home contest against Mississippi State in week 2.

Minnesota kicks off their season on Thursday, Sept. 3 at home against Akron, and will look to defend their 7-0 home record from 2025.