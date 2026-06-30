FIFA Men's World Cup
What Is The 'Viking Row' And Why Is Norway Doing It At The World Cup?
FIFA Men's World Cup

What Is The 'Viking Row' And Why Is Norway Doing It At The World Cup?

Updated Jun. 30, 2026 5:29 p.m. ET

If you’ve tuned in to watch Norway’s stellar 2026 World Cup at any point, you’ve probably had questions about their signature celebration, the "Viking Row."

Whether it's in the stadiums or in the streets of New York, this Norwegian celebration has been a fan favorite during the tournament. But what is the ‘Viking Row’ and where did it come from?

Here is everything you need to know about Norway's viral celebration:

What Is The Viking Row?

The "Viking Row" involves a group of people — in this case, Norway's men's national team and their fans — sitting down and moving their bodies back and forth in a rowing motion. Fans will do it at any time of the game, with a drummer setting the rhythm. Every two beats, the crowd shouts, "ROW!" and the chant commences.

The celebration is in tribute to Norway’s history as one of the primary homelands of the Vikings between 800 and 1050 AD. The Viking Age played an integral role in the formation of modern Norway. 

Who Invented The Viking Row?

Norwegian superfan Ole Frøystad is credited with inventing and popularizing the "Viking Row." He debuted it with the supporters' group in a friendly against Switzerland in March 2026 and it became an instant hit. However, it wasn't until the World Cup that the celebration exploded into a viral sensation.

It's so big, in fact, that even Norway's players are doing it now. Norway’s star striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Martin Ødegaard led the Viking Row prior to their knockout stage game against the Ivory Coast and after to celebrate their advancement to the Round of 16.

When Is Norway's Next Match?

Norway and the Viking Row will continue their 2026 World Cup journey against Brazil in the Round of 16 on Sunday, July 5 at New York New Jersey Stadium. Norway won its first-ever knockout stage match on Tuesday against the Ivory Coast to advance to the round of 16.

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