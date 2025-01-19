College Football Who are the 10 greatest Ohio State Buckeyes of all time? Updated Jan. 19, 2025 1:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ohio State is third in college football history with 977 wins and tied for eighth with eight national championships.

Furthermore, the Buckeyes — which will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday — have had 512 players selected in the NFL draft (third) and had 28 players go into the College Football Hall of Fame (fourth).

That said, here are the 10 greatest Buckeyes of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. DL Mike Vrabel (1993-96)

Vrabel was a menace at Ohio State. The defensive lineman finished his career in Columbus with a program-record 36 sacks, 66 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 1995. Vrabel, a two-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, later won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Vrabel began his coaching career as Ohio State's linebackers coach in 2011 and then its defensive line coach the next two seasons (2012-13).

9. LB Chris Spielman (1984-87)

Spielman, a two-time All-American, graduated from Ohio State as the school's all-time leader in solo tackles (283). He also finished with 546 combined tackles — leading the Buckeyes in said category in two seasons — 11 interceptions and eight sacks. Spielman, a three-time first-team All-Big Ten defender, went on to be a four-time Pro Bowler who logged 100-plus combined tackles in nine of his 10 NFL seasons and became the Detroit Lions' all-time leader in solo tackles (1,020).

8. DB Jack Tatum (1968-70)

Tatum began his Ohio State career as a running back before being moved to safety prior to his freshman season. An eventual two-time All-American, Tatum won National Defensive Player of the Year honors in his senior season, which saw the Buckeyes claim a national title stake two years after winning it outright. In 10 NFL seasons, Tatum racked up 37 interceptions, including seven in his final season (1980), and was a three-time Pro Bowler.

7. WR Cris Carter (1984-86)

Carter was sensational for the Buckeyes. He led the Big Ten in receptions (65), receiving yards (1,066) and receiving touchdowns (11) in 1986, one season after leading the conference with eight receiving touchdowns. When he graduated, Carter was first in program history with 150 career receptions and 26 career touchdowns. Carter went on to become one of the best receivers in NFL history, racking up 1,101 career receptions (sixth in NFL history) for 13,899 yards (13th) and 130 touchdowns (fourth).

6. LB Randy Gradishar (1971-73)

In the eyes of Ohio State coaching legend Woody Hayes, Gradishar was hands down the "best linebacker" he ever coached. A two-time All-American, Gradishar finished his collegiate career with 320 combined tackles and was sixth in the 1973 Heisman Trophy voting, with two of his teammates — offensive lineman John Hicks and running back Archie Griffin — finishing ahead of him. Gradishar went on to be a seven-time Pro Bowler in the NFL and make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

5. Bill Willis (1942-44)

Willis made an impact on both sides of the ball. A two-time All-American, Willis served as both an offensive lineman and linebacker for the Buckeyes, helping them win the 1942 national championship. Willis proceeded to have a Hall of Fame NFL career, winning five consecutive championships with the Cleveland Browns from 1946-50.

4. OL Jim Parker (1954-56)

Parker was a rock on the Buckeyes' offensive front. A two-time All-American, Parker started for the 1954 Buckeyes, who split the national championship with the UCLA Bruins, while becoming the first Ohio State player to win the Outland Trophy in 1956 — a year which also saw Parker finish eighth in Heisman voting. Parker would then become an eight-time All-Pro and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3. OT Orlando Pace (1994-96)

Pace racked up award after award with the Buckeyes. A two-time All-American, the 6-foot-7 Pace was the 1996 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a two-time Vince Lombardi Award winner (1995 and 1996) and the 1996 John Outland Trophy winner. He started every game for the Buckeyes from 1994-96 and gave up zero sacks from 1995-96. Pace, who was a finalist for the 1996 Heisman Trophy Award, was the first pick in the 1997 NFL Draft and lived up to the hype, becoming a seven-time Pro Bowler and Hall of Famer.

2. RB Eddie George (1992-95)

George is one of the best running backs in college football history. In his final season at Ohio State (1995), he led the Big Ten with 1,826 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, helping him earn Heisman honors. Across his last two years in Columbus (1994-95), George rushed for 1,590 yards and 18 touchdowns per season on 5.6 yards per carry. When he graduated, George was second in Ohio State history with 3,578 career rushing yards and third with 43 career rushing touchdowns. He went on to be a four-time Pro Bowler and rush for 1,000-plus yards in seven of his nine seasons in the NFL.

1. RB Archie Griffin (1972-75)

Leading the Big Ten in rushing yards in each of his final three seasons (1973-75) and yards per carry in both 1973 and 1974, Griffin is first in Ohio State history with 5,177 career rushing yards and 20th with 25 rushing touchdowns. After finishing fifth in Heisman voting in 1973, Griffin claimed college football's most prestigious individual honor in both 1974 and 1975. Griffin, a two-time All-American, remains the only player to win two Heisman trophies. He then played seven seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, with whom Griffin appeared in Super Bowl XVI.

Honorable mentions:

RB Paul Warfield

QB Troy Smith

RB Ezekiel Elliott

DL Joey Bosa

QB J.T. Barrett

Chic Harley

WR David Boston

LB Tom Cousineau

DB Malcolm Jenkins

DT Cameron Heyward

LB Andy Katzenmoyer

WR Dante Lavelli

OT-K Lou Groza

LB A.J. Hawk

WR Chris Olave

Heisman winners:

RB Les Horvath

RB Vic Janowicz

RB Howard Cassady

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Big Ten Ohio State Buckeyes

share