Justin Jefferson’s ‘Reggie Bush juke’ was an absolute must-see

There are ankle-breaking jukes — and then there’s what LSU’s Justin Jefferson did in Monday night’s College Football National Championship Game:

That. Was. NASTY. Just ask Reggie Bush, who was all of us after Jefferson’s ridiculous, soul-snatching move:

Of course, it makes sense that Bush would react as such, given that the juke was a patented Bush special during his playing days:

It’s probably not a coincidence that LSU went from down 3 to up by double-digits at halftime in the wake of Jefferson’s spectacular play. But don’t count Clemson out just yet.

