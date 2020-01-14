There are ankle-breaking jukes — and then there’s what LSU’s Justin Jefferson did in Monday night’s College Football National Championship Game:

PUT THIS JUKE IN THE HISTORY BOOKS 😱 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/AeOvuVAv6x Article continues below ... — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 14, 2020

That. Was. NASTY. Just ask Reggie Bush, who was all of us after Jefferson’s ridiculous, soul-snatching move:

🗣 GET THAT MAN SOME ANKLE TAPE@ReggieBush loved that ankle-breaker by Justin Jefferson! pic.twitter.com/iJdoYiUSxG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 14, 2020

Of course, it makes sense that Bush would react as such, given that the juke was a patented Bush special during his playing days:

It’s probably not a coincidence that LSU went from down 3 to up by double-digits at halftime in the wake of Jefferson’s spectacular play. But don’t count Clemson out just yet.

