Lauletta, Ankrah win top All-CAA awards

(STATS) – CAA Football coaches voted Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta and James Madison defensive end Andrew Ankrah as the conference’s offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, Tuesday.

James Madison had the most selections on the All-CAA team with 16, including eight on the first team.

Lauletta passed for 3,737 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior, ranking third in the FCS in passing yards per game (353.9). Ankrah, also a senior, has helped James Madison to a second straight CAA title with 45 tackles, including 13 1/2 for loss and 7 1/2 sacks.

James Madison also claimed the CAA’s special teams (John Miller) and leadership (Bryan Schor) awards. Elon won the coach (Curt Cignetti) and offensive rookie (Davis Cheek) awards, while Delaware’s Colby Reeder won the defensive rookie award.

CAA FOOTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Andrew Ankrah, DE, James Madison

COACH OF THE YEAR – Curt Cignetti, Elon

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – John Miller, RS, James Madison

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Davis Cheek, QB, Elon

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Colby Reeder, LB, Delaware

CHUCK BOONE LEADERSHIP AND EXCELLENCE AWARD – Bryan Schor, QB, James Madison

ALL-CAA FOOTBALL

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Kyle Lauletta, Richmond, Sr.

RB – Stacy Bedell, Stony Brook, Sr.

RB – Josh Mack, Maine, So.

FB – Cal Daniels, Stony Brook, Jr.

WR – Ray Bolden, Stony Brook, Sr.

WR – Dejon Brissett, Richmond, Jr.

WR – Neil O’Connor, New Hampshire, Jr.

TE – Garrett Hudson, Richmond, Sr.

OL – Jamil Demby, Maine, Sr.

OL – Connor Hilland, William & Mary, Sr.

OL – Brody Kern, Delaware, Sr.

OL – Alex Light, Richmond, Sr.

OL – Timon Parris, Stony Brook, Sr.

OL – Aaron Stinnie, James Madison, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Andrew Ankrah, James Madison, Sr.

DL – Andrew Clyde, Richmond, Jr.

DL – Malachi Hoskins, Albany, Sr.

DL – Bilal Nichols, Delaware, Sr.

DL – Simeyon Robinson, James Madison, Sr.

LB – Kyre Hawkins, James Madison, Sr.

LB – Warren Messer, Elon, Jr.

LB – Troy Reeder, LB, Jr.

LB – Ed Shockley, Villanova, Sr.

CB – Jimmy Moreland, James Madison, Jr.

CB – Rashad Robinson, James Madison, Jr.

S – Nasir Adderley, Delaware, Sr.

S – Raven Greene, James Madison, Sr.

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Griifin Trau, Richmond, Jr.

P – John Hinchen, Villanova, Sr.

KR – Earnest Edwards, Maine, So.

PR – John Miller, James Madison, Sr.

SPEC – Mozai Nelson, Maine, Jr.