Georgia, Ohio State to play home-and-home series in 2030-31

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has continued to boost its nonconference schedule by agreeing to a home-and-home series with Ohio State for 2030 and 2031.

The currently sixth-ranked Bulldogs (No. 6 in the College Football Playoff ) will play a home game against the Buckeyes on Sept. 14, 2030, and travel to No. 3 Ohio State (No. 1 CFP) on Aug. 30, 2031.

In the teams’ only meeting, Georgia beat Ohio State 21-14 in the Citrus Bowl following the 1992 season.

Earlier this year, Georgia announced games against Oklahoma in 2023 and 2031.

Last year, Georgia announced a home-and-home series against Clemson in 2029 and 2030. The teams also will play in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

Georgia also has scheduled games against UCLA in 2025 and 2026, Florida State in 2027 and 2028 and Texas in 2028 and 2029.

On Sept. 21, Georgia completed a sweep of its home-and-home series with Notre Dame.