Gator Bowl Matchup

Texas A&M (8-4, Southeastern Conference) vs. North Carolina State (9-3, Atlantic Coast Conference), Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. EST.

LOCATION: Jacksonville, Fla.

TOP PLAYERS

Texas A&M: RB Trayveon Williams, 1,524 yards, 15 TDs rushing; 27 catches, 278 yards.

North Carolina State: QB Ryan Finley, 3,789 yards, 24 TDs passing; RB Reggie Gallaspy, 1,012 yards, 18 TDs rushing.

NOTABLE

Texas A&M: Paul “Bear” Bryant’s last game as Texas A&M’s coach was in the 1957 Gator Bowl, a 3-0 loss to Tennessee. He went on to greater heights at Alabama.

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack’s final regular-season game was a 58-3 blowout win over East Carolina on Saturday. It was added to the schedule because Hurricane Florence caused North Carolina State’s Sept. 15 game against West Virginia to be canceled.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Texas A&M: Second appearance in Gator Bowl; 40th bowl appearance in school history.

North Carolina State: Fourth appearance in Gator Bowl; 32nd bowl appearance in school history.