Field goal with 41 seconds left gives N. Illinois 31-28 win

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tre Harbison rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown and John Richardson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 41 seconds left to give Northern Illinois a 31-28 win over Toledo after blowing a 21-point fourth quarter lead Wednesday night.

The Huskies (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) kept their bowl ambitions alive by driving 68 yards on 13 plays and using almost 4½ minutes of the clock before Richardson booted his winning kick through blowing snow.

Toledo’s Eli Peters threw 34- and 13-yard touchdown passes to Bryce Mitchell in the fourth quarter before Ronnie Jones ran in from 7 yards out to tie the game with just over five minutes left.

Article continues below ...

Harbison was a workhorse with 32 carries on his way to his fourth 100-yard game this season. Ross Bowers threw for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Peters finished with 300 yards passing and three TDs with Mitchell making six catches for 125 yards. Shakif Seymour had 133 yards rushing on 19 carries for the Rockets (6-4, 3-3), who lost for the first time this season in six home games.