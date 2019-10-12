Elon uses big second half to stun Delaware 42-7

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Elon scored three touchdowns in a 6:29 span of the third quarter, capped by Greg Liggs Jr.’s 42-yard interception-return score, and Elon stunned Delaware 42-7 on Saturday.

Elon (3-4, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association) had the only score of the first half — Joey Baugman’s 11-yard TD run at the 2:35 mark of the first quarter — and led the Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-3, 1-1), ranked 15th in the FCS Coaches poll, 7-0 at intermission.

The Phoenix needed just two plays on their second possession of the third quarter to score, taking a 14-0 lead when Davis Cheek connected with Matt Foster for a 47-yard scoring strike. On its next possession, Elon went 61 yards in 10 plays with Bryson Daughtry running it in from 3 yards out for a 21-0 lead. Liggs’ pick-6 gave the Phoenix a 28-0 lead after three quarters.

De’Sean McNair had TD runs of 9 yards and 1 yard in the fourth quarter for Elon. Delaware didn’t score until Pat Kehoe found Bryce De Maille for a 38-yard scoring strike with 8:54 remaining in the game.

Cheek completed 22 of 25 passes for 259 yards without an interception for Elon.

Kehoe was 14-of-24 passing for 175 yards with an interception for Delaware.