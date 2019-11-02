Charleston Southern holds off late rally by Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw two touchdown passes and scored on a 70-yard run to lead Charleston Southern to a 30-27 victory over Gardner Webb on Saturday.

After trailing 30-7 through the third quarter, Gardner Webb scored three touchdowns in the fourth — all on short passes by Kalen Whitlow — but was stopped on downs near midfield on its final possession.

Chambers completed 25 of 37 passes for 191 yards. He led the Buccaneers (3-6, 1-2 Big South) with 99 yards rushing.

Whitlow completed 33 of 52 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns. He was intercepted twice. Jayln Cagle rushed for 69 yards for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-6, 1-3).

Charleston Southern built a 24-0 halftime lead on the strength of Terrence Wilson’s 13-yard run, a 40-yard field by Alex Usry, Chambers’ 70-yard run and Chambers’ 10-yard pass to Kameron Brown. Perhaps just as important, the Bucs held Gardner-Webb to 74 yards total offense in the half.