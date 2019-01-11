AP source: Temple hires Carey from N. Illinois as coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press that Temple has hired Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey as its next football coach.

The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because Temple had not made an official announcement. The school scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon to announce its new head coach.

Carey comes to the Owls after Geoff Collins departed to Georgia Tech and Temple abruptly lost its first replacement, Miami coach Manny Diaz. The former Miami defense coordinator made a deal after the regular season to lead the Owls next year, but that changed quickly after Hurricanes coach Mark Richt unexpectedly retired on Dec. 30. Some 12 hours later, Diaz had a five-year deal with Miami and the Temple job was vacant again.

Carey coached seven seasons at Northern Illinois, leading the Huskies to six bowl games and compiling a 52-30 record. He was the 2013 Mid-American Conference coach of the year.