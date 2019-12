"The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist."

— Verbal Kint, The Usual Suspects

The college football media almost universally has declared this season one in which an eight-team playoff isn’t needed. There are only three truly good teams, they claim. Why do we need an expanded playoff? Doesn't the dominance at the top prove that four is more than enough?

Come again?

Yes, there are indeed three elite teams this year that have more talented players on both sides of the football than everyone else.

LSU, the top seed, is tremendous! It beat Texas, Alabama and Auburn, each by one score. Ohio State rarely faced the slightest of resistance; they "only" led Penn State 21-17 in the 4th quarter before winning by 11, and trailed Wisconsin for the first 42 minutes before rallying to win. Clemson is undefeated because UNC failed on a 2-point conversion in the final minute and lost, 21-20, but otherwise took care of business week in and week out.

Dominant? Certainly. Infallible?

Nope. No one is, especially in a college football season that does not accurately test the mettle of its top teams. And that, along with an inherent flaw in the current system, is why we need to expand the playoff.