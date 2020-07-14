The 5 most exciting Big Ten college football games — and how to bet them

The Big Ten announced last week it would play non-conference games in 2020, but from a purely football perspective, that’s not necessarily a bad thing for the conference.

Yes, we’ll all miss Penn State vs. Virginia Tech, Michigan at Washington, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and Ohio State at Oregon.

But on the flip side, the move doubles down on the drama of conference games for playoff contenders like Wisconsin, Penn State, and Ohio State.

Here are the five Big Ten games I’m most looking forward to this Fall — and how I'll be betting on them.

(All lookahead lines via FOX Bet.)