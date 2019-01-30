No. 3 Virginia survives overtime battle with NC State
No. 3 Virginia survives overtime battle with NC State. Sharpshooter Kyle Guy struggled from deep shooting 1/5. However, the Cavaliers survives improving to 19-1.
