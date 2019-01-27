Quinndary Weatherspoon’s 27 points lift No. 22 Mississippi State past No. 16 Auburn
Quinndary Weatherspoon does it all in Mississippi State's 92-84 win over Auburn, dropping 27 points and pulling down 4 rebounds.
