Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett combine for 46 points to lead No. 2 Duke past George Tech
Video Details
Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett combine for 46 points to lead No. 2 Duke past George Tech. Barrett led all scorers with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Zion finished with 22 points.
