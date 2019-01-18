Murray State’s Ja Morant posterizes Eastern Illinois defender
- CBK
- Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Murray State Racers
- Murray State Racers
- Ohio Valley
- Ohio Valley
- Temetrius Morant
-
Ja Morant submits a 'Dunk of the Year' candidate by putting an Eastern Illinois defender on a poster in Murray State's 83-61 win.
