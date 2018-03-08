Collin Sexton’s buzzer-beating finger roll seals huge victory for Alabama over Texas A&M
Colin Sexton's buzzer beating finger roll gives Alabama a much needed win over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament.
Show Transcript Hide Transcript
- Sexton with his hands on the ball. Do or die for Bama. Must win to make the NCAA tournament. Sexton [BUZZER] got it! He got it! He got it! Roll Tide! They did it!
More College Basketball Videos
Villanova cruises past Marquette in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament
1 hr ago
No. 3 Xavier cruises past St. John’s 88-60 in quarterfinals of Big East Tournament
2 hours ago
Michael Porter Jr. finishes with 12 points in his return but Missouri falls to Georgia
4 hours ago
Allonzo Trier lifts Arizona past Colorado in Pac-12 Quarterfinals
4 hours ago
Collin Sexton’s buzzer-beating finger roll seals huge victory for Alabama over Texas A&M
6 hours ago
Marquette survives late surge from DePaul in the opening round of the Big East Tournament
7 hours ago
More College Basketball Videos»
20146-20149