USC looks to knock off No. 20 Colorado

No. 20 Colorado (16-5, 6-3) vs. Southern California (17-4, 6-2)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Colorado looks to give Southern California its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. Southern California’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 SMU Mustangs 66-65 on March 17, 2017. Colorado fell 72-68 at UCLA in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southern California has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Trojans have given up just 63.9 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 68.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: McKinley Wright IV has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Southern California is 13-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 68 or fewer points, and 4-4 when opponents exceed 68 points. Colorado is 15-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 1-5 on the year when teams score any more than 71.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California attempts more free throws per game than any other Pac-12 team. The Trojans have averaged 22.8 free throws per game this season.