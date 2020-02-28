No. 3 Gonzaga routs San Diego to seal 8th straight WCC title

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Filip Petrusev had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 3 Gonzaga beat San Diego 94-59 on Thursday night to clinch its eighth straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.

Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge had 15 for Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 WCC), which rebounded from its loss at BYU on Saturday. The win came on a night when former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison was honored.

Joey Calcaterra scored 19 for undersized San Diego (9-21, 2-13), which has lost 12 straight to Gonzaga.

Gonzaga has won 38 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the country.

No. 14 OREGON 69, OREGON STATE 54

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and Oregon pulled away from Oregon State.

Oregon (22-7, 11-5 Pac-12) had only a four-point halftime lead but started the second half with a 22-4 run to send the Beavers (15-13, 5-11) to their fourth consecutive defeat.

Will Richardson added 15 points for the Ducks, including 13 in the second half as he and Pritchard combined for 28 of Oregon’s 40 points after the break. Anthony Mathis finished with 13.

Ethan Thompson led Oregon State with 15 points and Tres Tinkle had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

WISCONSIN 81, No. 19 MICHIGAN 74

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — D’Mitrik Trice scored 28 points and Wisconsin snapped Michigan’s winning streak at five.

The Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) extended their own winning streak to five, never trailing in the game and repelling every Michigan push in the second half. The Wolverines cut a 14-point deficit to three, but after a Wisconsin timeout with 2:50 remaining, Trice sank a 3-pointer to double the lead.

Zavier Simpson scored a career-high 32 points for the Wolverines (18-10, 9-8) who were without guard Eli Brooks because of a broken nose.

CALIFORNIA 76, No. 21 COLORADO 62

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Matt Bradley matched his career highs of 26 points and five 3-pointers, and California pulled away in the second half to beat Colorado.

Kareem South had 19 points and Paris Austin added 12 as the Golden Bears (12-16, 6-9 Pac-12) emphatically ended a five-game losing streak against the Buffaloes and gave first-year coach Mark Fox his most significant win of the season while handing Colorado a stinging setback.

McKinley Wright IV scored 18 points for Colorado.

The Buffaloes (21-8, 10-6) were among a handful of teams who began the night a half-game behind conference-leading Arizona State.

No. 23 OHIO STATE 75, NEBRASKA 54

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, and Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a victory over Nebraska.

Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), playing without injured starting forward Kyle Young, won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight.

The Buckeyes led 26-12 after making nine of their first 11 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Duane Washington Jr. hit three straight 3s to open the game and finished with 14 points. He started for the first time since Jan. 11, taking the place of Young — who sat out with a sprained ankle.

C.J. Walker had 15 points and five rebounds.