No. 22 Auburn meets S. Alabama

No. 22 Auburn (2-0) vs. South Alabama (2-0)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Auburn visits South Alabama in an early season matchup. Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. South Alabama earned a 75-69 home win over Southern Miss on Saturday, while Auburn won 76-66 over Davidson on Friday.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: South Alabama’s Josh Ajayi has averaged 21.5 points and 10 rebounds while Trhae Mitchell has put up 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and five blocks. For the Tigers, Samir Doughty has averaged 15.5 points, five rebounds and 2.5 steals while Isaac Okoro has put up 14.5 points.DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Doughty has connected on 12.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 30 free throws per game.