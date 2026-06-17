New Faces, Same Standard: Despite Turnover, UConn's Identity Remains Intact

STORRS, Conn. — It's toward the end of his grueling incline-run workouts when UConn head coach Dan Hurley feels the familiar yearning for some self-inflicted pain. As he runs, sweat spewing, Hurley cues up "One Shining Moment" on his phone, the annual highlight video that accompanies each NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies make their first appearance after exactly 90 seconds, with forward Alex Karaban embracing a teammate following the Round of 32 victory over UCLA. Hurley’s face flashes across the screen moments later, twisted into a comedic sideline expression. Next comes center Tarris Reed Jr. flicking home a hook shot. And then there’s freshman Braylon Mullins burying perhaps the greatest shot in program history: a 3-point buzzer beater against Duke that propelled the Huskies to another Final Four, their third in the last four seasons.

For Hurley, the palatable portion of the video ends shortly thereafter. He relives UConn’s win against Illinois in the national semifinals and then quickly taps his screen to exit. Treadmill session over. He still can’t stomach the way this particular montage ends: scenes of Michigan prevailing in the championship game. Even for a coach who built his career on suffering, who thought he was the failure of the famed Hurley basketball family, the self-inflicted anguish can only go so far.

"You’re disappointed because you were pretty close to winning three out of four championships," Hurley told me last week. "Sending Tarris out with a ring and a parade, [sending] Alex out as the most decorated college basketball player of his generation. So that part of it is crushing. And then you look at the historical context of being in that game three out of four years [and realize] we are doing things as a program that haven’t been done since the ’90s. And we’re doing it during a really volatile time.

"So I think two things can be true, you know? The run that we’ve been on has been historic, but man, it sucked that we didn’t win it."

This is the headspace Hurley occupies on a scorching afternoon in mid-June, partway through the Huskies’ first week of their first summer session, the de facto beginning of another championship pursuit. As a perpetually tortured soul, Hurley’s journey toward fulfillment always seems to land at the crossroads between overly critical introspection and the healthy acceptance that even seasons ending in defeat can be enjoyed. It's a lesson imparted on him by colleague Geno Auriemma, head coach of the UConn’s women's team.

So here Hurley stands, halfway between the loss to Michigan and the blank slate of a fresh campaign, reconciling those conflicting parts amid widespread changes to the program.

Though nothing about his hunger for a third national title has waned, so much of what’s around Hurley is different. Gone are Karaban and Reed, the two leading scorers and two most important players from last year’s team. Gone, too, is assistant coach Luke Murray, an offensive mastermind and ace recruiter now in charge at Boston College. Shooting guard Solo Ball, who would have been the Huskies’ most experienced returner, is taking a medical redshirt as he recovers from wrist surgery. Seven newcomers arrived via the transfer portal, two more from the high school ranks, and there are fresh names within both Hurley’s staff and the strength and conditioning department alike.

"Parts of it do feel different: new faces, new guys," point guard Silas Demary Jr. told me last week. "But it’s still the same standard. It’s still the same [level of] holding everybody accountable, running through every line. It’s still some of the same rules we’ve had even before the changes that are now in place."

UConn guard Silas Demary Jr. averaged 10.1 points and 5.9 assists in his first season with the Huskies. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Much of that approach can be attributed to the way Hurley is wired — his unflinching competitiveness quickly flipping from one season to the next within a few hours of the final buzzer against Michigan, at which point the transfer portal had already opened. Once the Huskies boarded their return trip from Indianapolis the following day, still wounded from a six-point loss that separated them from a seventh national title, Hurley began asking general manager Tom Moore for an overview of how to retool the roster. It was the same thing Hurley had done the year prior on the way home from Raleigh, North Carolina, after losing to eventual national champion Florida in the Round of 32.

By then, Moore and a group of support staffers had spent months working the phones to better understand how the transfer market was likely to unfold dollar-wise and which players were keen on entering the fray. His small council included graduate assistant Andrew Hurley — one of Dan’s sons — along with student managers Khaliq Young and Jack Richardson. Additional insight came from assistant coaches Murray, Kimani Young and Mike Nardi, though Murray’s involvement curtailed once he accepted the job at Boston College. Still, Hurley and Murray traded names of potential transfer targets on the flight back from the Final Four, a reflection of their extremely tight bond.

While the pros of reaching the national championship game will always outweigh the cons, making three such appearances in quick succession has complicated the Huskies’ involvement in the transfer portal. Moore estimates that UConn and other teams participating in the Final Four are often entering the race for high-profile transfers two or three weeks later than their competitors, which is reflected by lofty price tags that suggest bidding began a good while earlier. He jokes that the program would be flush with cash if the Huskies received a fundraising dollar for every time an agent told Moore, "You’re late — but we’ll let you in because you’re UConn," which is a tradeoff the staff is happy to make.

"Our athletic director, Dave Benedict, is extremely supportive of us and our efforts and finding a way," Moore told me last week. "It’s not easy anywhere. Everyone is trying to figure the thing out as best they can. But we’ve had about five offseasons in this new model. We always go into it with an idea of what [the roster cost] might be in December. And then we sort of have to up it a little as we sort of start to talk to people in February. Then it seems like we go back to Dave again in March with another [request]. And then we have to go to him again in April and May when we’re in the heart of it and say, ‘It may be even more."

"And he’s never, ever once pushed back. He’s sympathetic of what we’re facing, and he’s in our corner. He understands that to have championship goals, you really have to have championship aspirations in terms of fundraising and revenue generation."

UConn head coach Dan Hurley has made three national championship game appearances in the past four years. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

There also needs to be conviction — particularly when the Huskies have faced such pronounced time crunches for identifying, scouting and hosting players in the wake of sustained postseason success. This, according to Moore, is another area where Hurley excels. He watches film, pores over statistics and dives into the analytics of each potential transfer target before making a "strong, firm decision" that prevents the program from getting "paralyzed by guys wanting to take a visit and the whole thing," Moore told me, which can begin to feel performative.

Hurley’s unprecedented success in the modern era, when NIL and the transfer portal conspire to make roster construction more difficult than ever, has only strengthened his belief in the general framework fueling UConn’s ascent. He described his approach to building next year’s team as "almost slotting people in to fit the type of pieces that we’ve had success with here."



The product on display during practice last week certainly reflects such an endeavor.

The power forward spot that was manned for ages by Karaban now belongs to Duke transfer Nik Khamenia, whom Hurley described as having "a lot of attributes that Alex had in terms of the feel, the size, the versatility, the competitiveness, the love of the game, the shooting."

The center position will be anchored by another hulking bruiser in Seton Hall transfer Na'jai Hines, whose 6-foot-10, 260-pound frame is in keeping with the imposing presence Reed provided over the last two seasons. His primary backup, Stanford center Oskar Giltay, complements that strength with similar athleticism and shot-blocking that former UConn big man Samson Johnson offered both of Hurley’s national championship teams.

The ultra-confident, self-assured perimeter shooter is now Wofford transfer Nils Machowski, who steps into an archetype once filled by players like Cam Spencer and Joey Calcaterra in recent years, both portal gems.

The instant-impact freshman is expected to be forward Colben Landrew, a rugged wing with enough talent for Hurley to place him in the same category as recent first-year standouts Stephon Castle, Liam McNeeley and Mullins, all of whom were five-star recruits.

Incoming UConn recruit Colben Landrew is the No. 26-ranked prospect in the 2026 class. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

So while there have been plenty of changes at UConn ahead of the 2026-27 season, with new faces in new places at seemingly every turn, the Huskies' profile still looks and feels largely the same. And if recent history is any indication, that might be enough for Hurley to reach another Final Four.

Perhaps he'll even win it all and watch the entire "One Shining Moment" video next spring.

"You never want to lose championship people," Hurley told me last week. "But I think that the change is refreshing, it’s invigorating, it gets you excited to do it with new people that haven’t experienced the way we do it, you know? You’re exposing new people to the UConn way of doing it. It’s kind of fun."