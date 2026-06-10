College Basketball
NC State Investigating Potential Legal Claims Against LSU Over Will Wade Exit
College Basketball

NC State Investigating Potential Legal Claims Against LSU Over Will Wade Exit

Updated Jun. 10, 2026 4:17 p.m. ET

N.C. State is investigating potential legal claims against LSU tied to men’s basketball coach Will Wade leaving for a second stint coaching the Tigers. That includes whether LSU violated a North Carolina state law.

N.C. State vice chancellor and general counsel Allison B. Newhart wrote to LSU counterpart Carlton Jones last week about the matter, a development first reported by WRAL in Raleigh. The letter was later obtained by The Associated Press in a records request.

According to N.C. State, it has received three email messages from LSU asking the school to "sign a release of claims" against LSU in the Wade matter.

Letter Cites a State Law With Potential Financial Damages

Newhart's letter from last Thursday states the school "has not agreed — and does not agree now — to release LSU from any liability" tied to Wade’s departure after one season with the Wolfpack in March.

"Instead, N.C. State is investigating whether LSU improperly induced Coach Wade to breach his Employment Agreement, induced Coach Wade to terminate his Employment Agreement, and interfered with the timing of termination of the Employment Agreement to result in lower liquidated damages – all to N.C. State’s detriment," Newhart wrote.

That includes whether LSU violated the state’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act; violations can result in financial damages and attorney fees.

Reached by the AP on Wednesday, N.C. State spokeswoman Lauren Barker said the school had no additional comment beyond the letter's contents. LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette declined comment to the AP.

The Timing of Wade's Buyout Payment is a Key Factor

LSU hired Wade on March 26, two weeks after Wade publicly stated he was determined to win big at N.C. State in Year 2.

The buyout in Wade’s contract was for $5 million, but was scheduled to drop to $3 million after April 1. At the time, athletic director Boo Corrigan said the school agreed to lower that to $4 million to close the matter and not delay the search for a successor that landed former Wolfpack player and Tennessee assistant Justin Gainey in less than a week.

Newhart’s letter states the N.C. State received a $4 million wire from LSU on May 8 for Wade's buyout. But she also writes that N.C. State considers the issue resolved "only as to Coach Wade’s personal obligations" and that the payment "does not absolve LSU from potential legal exposure."

Specifically, the letter states N.C. State "has reason to suspect "LSU may have influenced efforts to avoid or delay" notifying the school of the pursuit to trigger the lower buyout payment from after April 1.

Reporting for the Associated Press.

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