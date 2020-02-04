No. 1 Baylor beats Kansas State 73-67 for 19th straight win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 1 Baylor extended its school-record winning streak to 19 games, beating Kansas State 73-67 on Monday night.

MaCio Teague added 15 points and Davion Mitchell scored 13 for the Bears (20-1, 9-0 Big 12), who are off to the best start in league play by any Big 12 team since 2011.

Xavier Sneed tied a career high with 23 points, Cartier Diarra scored 11 and Makol Mawien had 10 for the Wildcats (9-13, 2-7), who lost to Baylor for the first time since 2017.

NO. 3 KANSAS 69, TEXAS 58

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and Kansas beat Texas.

Devon Dotson added 16 points and Marcus Garrett scored 11 for the Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1 Big 12), who have won seven straight, including four since an ugly brawl in the closing seconds of a win over rival Kansas State.

Matt Coleman III scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns (14-8, 4-5), who stayed within a possession of the lead for much of the game.

A lob from Marcus Garrett to Azubuike fueled an 8-0 run for Kansas midway through the second half, building a 52-42 lead for the Jayhawks.

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 65, NORTH CAROLINA 59

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, Trent Forrest also scored 14 and No. 8 Florida State beat North Carolina 65-59.

RaiQuan Gray had 10 second-half points as the Seminoles (19-3, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved within a win of their best-ever start in league play. Florida State opened 10-2 in ACC play in 2011-12.

Florida State has won 19 straight home games — 11 this season and the last eight in 2018-19.

Cole Anthony started in his second game back from knee surgery for UNC (10-12, 3-8). The freshman guard scored 16 points on 5-of-23 shooting and added seven rebounds.