NMSU looks to extend streak vs UTEP

New Mexico State (1-0) vs. UTEP (1-0)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over UTEP. New Mexico State has won by an average of 13 points in its last nine wins over the Miners. UTEP’s last win in the series came on Nov. 22, 2014, a 77-76 win.

LAST SEASON: These schools matched up on two occasions during the 2018-19 season, with New Mexico State sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State went 10-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those 14 games, the Aggies gave up a mere 67.4 points per game while scoring 77.5 per contest. UTEP went 3-6 in non-conference play, averaging 67 points and allowing 71.1 per game in the process.