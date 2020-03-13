On Thursday, the NCAA announced the cancelation of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, along with all spring college sports.

On Friday, the NCAA offered a reprieve: an extra year of eligibility for all spring-sport collegiate athletes.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

The edict will, of course, extend across all divisions:

Division III Administrative Committee decisions: pic.twitter.com/wBB7IkW1C1 — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) March 13, 2020

Spring sports and championships include baseball, softball and men’s volleyball, among others.

In addition, the NCAA is discussing whether winter sport athletes, many of whom saw their seasons cut short, should be granted extra eligibility as well:

The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports. Committee will also discuss issues for winter sport student-athletes. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2020

Winter sports and championships include men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s ice hockey, among others.

Some coaches and athletes from winter sports are hoping that senior winter sport student-athletes will have the option to return to school:

Tom Izzo is in favor of giving seniors an extra year of NCAA eligibility. pic.twitter.com/zowzWzuCXK — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 13, 2020

What about the @NCAA giving the seniors an extra yr of eligibility ? If graduated they can work towards a Masters.Heart hurts for those seniors that wanted that ONE SHINING MOMENT ala Luca Garza, Cassius Winston , Killian Tillie,Myles Powell , Markus Howard @ESPNPR — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 12, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates.