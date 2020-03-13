The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for athletes who play spring sports

On Thursday, the NCAA announced the cancelation of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, along with all spring college sports.

On Friday, the NCAA offered a reprieve: an extra year of eligibility for all spring-sport collegiate athletes.

The edict will, of course, extend across all divisions:

Spring sports and championships include baseball, softball and men’s volleyball, among others.

In addition, the NCAA is discussing whether winter sport athletes, many of whom saw their seasons cut short, should be granted extra eligibility as well:

Winter sports and championships include men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s ice hockey, among others.

Some coaches and athletes from winter sports are hoping that senior winter sport student-athletes will have the option to return to school:

Stay tuned for more updates.