2026 College Basketball Odds: Can Miami (OH) Go Undefeated?
It's not the Miami you usually think about when it comes to college sports — but this Miami is making fans pay attention.
The No. 22 Miami (OH) Redhawks are doing something remarkable this season, sitting at 26-0 with five regular-season games to go.
Such a season has essentially come out of nowhere. The Redhawks finished last season 25-9, but prior to that, they finished below .500 in 14 of 15 seasons. And their one winning season in that span was a 12-11 campaign in 2020-21.
In other words, this is not a juggernaut of a basketball program.
Regardless, Miami is on fire this year. Can it go undefeated? Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 19.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Miami (OH) to finish regular season undefeated
Yes: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
No: -195 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total)
To be clear, the Redhawks' schedule has not been one to write home about. They haven't and will not face a ranked opponent this year.
Their remaining games are vs. Bowling Green (16-11), at Eastern Michigan (10-17), at Western Michigan (9-17), vs. Toledo (13-13) and at Ohio (14-13).
Miami already has wins this season over each of those teams except Eastern Michigan.
Digging a little deeper into the numbers, the Redhawks are 17-6 against the spread (ATS) this season, 7-4 ATS at home and 9-2 ATS on the road.
Miami covered at Bowling Green on Dec. 30 as 6.5-point favorites (93-83 win), failed to cover at home against Western Michigan on Jan. 6 as 14.5-point favorites (87-76 win), covered at Toledo on Jan. 9 as 1-point favorites (87-73 win), and covered at home against Ohio on Feb. 13 as 8-point favorites (90-74 win).
In Mike DeCourcy's latest NCAA Tournament projections, Miami is an 8-seed in the East Region, where Duke is projected to be the 1-seed.
-
2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Iowa State Surges, Michigan State Falls
4 Takeaways From Michigan's Big Ten Win Over Purdue
Men's College Hoops Spotlight: 7 Teams That Could Earn NCAA Tournament No. 1 Seeds
-
Ejections and Eruptions: Inside UCLA Head Coach Mick Cronin’s Bizarre Night
Mick Cronin Ejects His Own Player For Committing Hard Foul in UCLA's Loss to MSU
College Basketball 2025-2026 Buzz: Texas Tech Star JT Toppin Has Torn ACL
-
Men's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: UConn Slips Again
2026 College Basketball Odds: Who Will Win Power Conferences?
Men's College Basketball Rankings: Purdue, Texas Tech Make Massive Jumps
-
2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Iowa State Surges, Michigan State Falls
4 Takeaways From Michigan's Big Ten Win Over Purdue
Men's College Hoops Spotlight: 7 Teams That Could Earn NCAA Tournament No. 1 Seeds
-
Ejections and Eruptions: Inside UCLA Head Coach Mick Cronin’s Bizarre Night
Mick Cronin Ejects His Own Player For Committing Hard Foul in UCLA's Loss to MSU
College Basketball 2025-2026 Buzz: Texas Tech Star JT Toppin Has Torn ACL
-
Men's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: UConn Slips Again
2026 College Basketball Odds: Who Will Win Power Conferences?
Men's College Basketball Rankings: Purdue, Texas Tech Make Massive Jumps