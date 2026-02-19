College Basketball
2026 College Basketball Odds: Can Miami (OH) Go Undefeated?

Published Feb. 19, 2026 11:55 a.m. ET

It's not the Miami you usually think about when it comes to college sports — but this Miami is making fans pay attention. 

The No. 22 Miami (OH) Redhawks are doing something remarkable this season, sitting at 26-0 with five regular-season games to go. 

Such a season has essentially come out of nowhere. The Redhawks finished last season 25-9, but prior to that, they finished below .500 in 14 of 15 seasons. And their one winning season in that span was a 12-11 campaign in 2020-21. 

In other words, this is not a juggernaut of a basketball program. 

Regardless, Miami is on fire this year. Can it go undefeated? Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 19.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Miami (OH) to finish regular season undefeated

Yes: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
No: -195 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total)

To be clear, the Redhawks' schedule has not been one to write home about. They haven't and will not face a ranked opponent this year.

Their remaining games are vs. Bowling Green (16-11), at Eastern Michigan (10-17), at Western Michigan (9-17), vs. Toledo (13-13) and at Ohio (14-13). 

Miami already has wins this season over each of those teams except Eastern Michigan.

Digging a little deeper into the numbers, the Redhawks are 17-6 against the spread (ATS) this season, 7-4 ATS at home and 9-2 ATS on the road. 

Miami covered at Bowling Green on Dec. 30 as 6.5-point favorites (93-83 win), failed to cover at home against Western Michigan on Jan. 6 as 14.5-point favorites (87-76 win), covered at Toledo on Jan. 9 as 1-point favorites (87-73 win), and covered at home against Ohio on Feb. 13 as 8-point favorites (90-74 win). 

In Mike DeCourcy's latest NCAA Tournament projections, Miami is an 8-seed in the East Region, where Duke is projected to be the 1-seed. 

 
