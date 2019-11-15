Ledlum scores 14 to lead Harvard past Siena 59-56

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Ledlum had 14 points off the bench to lift Harvard to a 59-56 win over Siena on Thursday night.

Justin Bassey had six rebounds for Harvard (3-1). Danilo Djuricic added seven rebounds. Chris Lewis had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Don Carey had 17 points for the Saints (2-2). Manny Camper added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Article continues below ...

Jalen Pickett, the Saints’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 20 points per game, had four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Harvard plays Buffalo on Saturday. Siena matches up against Yale on the road on Wednesday.