Lamb’s double-double helps lift Vermont past Boston U

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Anthony Lamb scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and Vermont beat Boston University 62-47 on Wednesday night.

It was Lamb’s second double-double in three games.

Vermont (3-0) led 30-27 at intermission and extended the margin to 40-31 on Robin Duncan’s jump shot with 14:52 left. Both teams bogged down on their respective offensive end and each failed to score in a four-minute span. Stef Smith buried a 3-pointer and Aaron Deloney quickly followed with a layup and the Catamounts led by 14.

The Terriers (1-2) never got closer than 10. Walter Whyte’s layup with 3:39 left made it 54-44.

Deloney and Robin Duncan each scored 10 points for Vermont.

Whyte led the Terriers with nine points Max Mahoney grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Catamounts received one vote in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. It marked the third time in the last four seasons the Catamounts earned a vote.