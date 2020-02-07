Kansas State, Iowa State meet in conference play

Kansas State (9-13, 2-7) vs. Iowa State (9-13, 2-7)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts Kansas State in a Big 12 matchup. Both squads are coming off of losses in their last game. Iowa State lost 76-61 on the road to West Virginia on Wednesday, while Kansas State fell 73-67 at home to Baylor on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed, Cartier Diarra and Makol Mawien have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.SOLID SNEED: Sneed has connected on 31.9 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Wildcats are 0-6 when they allow 73 or more points and 9-7 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Cyclones are 0-8 when they score 68 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 68.

STREAK STATS: Kansas State has lost its last five road games, scoring 60.4 points, while allowing 70.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State is ranked second among Big 12 teams with an average of 74.1 points per game. The Cyclones have put up only 64.5 points per game over their four-game losing streak, however.