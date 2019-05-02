Iowa guard Isaiah Moss intends to transfer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa guard Isaiah Moss has submitted his name in the NCAA transfer portal, joining forward Tyler Cook as starters expected to leave the program.

The Hawkeyes announced on Thursday that Moss, who played 102 games at Iowa after redshirting one season, intends to transfer. Moss started all 35 games for Iowa last season. He ranked fifth on the team in scoring with 9.2 points per game, second with 32 steals and fourth with 62 assists.

The loss of Moss and Cook, who submitted his name to the NBA Draft, will dramatically reshape Iowa’s roster next season.

The Hawkeyes reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 in March, rallying from 25 down against second-seeded Tennessee before losing in overtime.