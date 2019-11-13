Horvath scores 21 to lift UMBC over St. Mary’s (Md.) 79-57

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 21 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and four assists as Maryland-Baltimore County routed Division III member St. Mary’s (Md.) 79-57 on Wednesday.

Tied at 33 at halftime, UMBC went on an 11-3 run to make it 57-46 with just over 10 minutes to play. The Retrievers led by as many as 19 in the second half.

Dimitrije Spasojevic had 15 points for UMBC (3-0), which is off to its best start since 2016-17. L.J. Owens added 11 points and seven rebounds. Daniel Akin had 10 points.

Miles Gillette had 18 points and four steals for the Seahawks. Gary Grant added 14 points. Justin Milstead had 12 points.

UMBC matches up against Georgian Court, another D-III school, at home on Saturday before playing at No. 23 LSU on Tuesday.