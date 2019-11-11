EKU goes up against Ohio Chillicothe

Ohio Chillicothe vs. Eastern Kentucky (1-1)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be taking on the Hilltoppers of Division III Ohio Chillicothe. Eastern Kentucky lost 91-49 at Kentucky in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Darius Hicks has averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds this year for Eastern Kentucky. Jomaru Brown has paired with Hicks with 9.5 points per game.DOMINANT DARIUS: In two appearances this season, Eastern Kentucky’s Darius Hicks has shot 40 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky went 5-6 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Colonels put up 78.5 points per contest across those 11 games.