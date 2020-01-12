Eaton scores 24 to lift Arkansas St. over Troy 76-68 in OT

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marquis Eaton tied his season high with 24 points as Arkansas State beat Troy 76-68 in overtime on Saturday.

Caleb Fields had 17 points for Arkansas State (12-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Melo Eggleston added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Canberk Kus had 10 points and six rebounds for the hosts.

The Red Wolves led 28-26 at halftime and were up 61-59 late in the game when Troy’s Darian Adams sank a jumper to tie it 61-all with 22 seconds remaining. The Red Wolves were unable to score again in regulation, forcing the extra period.

In overtime, Fields put the Red Wolves ahead for good, 63-61, on a layup with 4:07 left.

Adams tied a career high with 20 points and had six rebounds for the Trojans (7-11, 3-4). Tahj Small added 11 points. Jakevan Leftridge had seven rebounds.

Arkansas State takes on Appalachian State on the road on Thursday. Troy faces Georgia Southern at home on Thursday.