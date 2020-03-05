Brewer leads SE Louisiana past Central Arkansas 69-65

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Ty Brewer had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Southeastern Louisiana narrowly defeated Central Arkansas 69-65 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Gonzalez added 16 points for the Lions, while Maxwell Starwood chipped in 15.

Hayden Koval had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (10-20, 9-10 Southland Conference). Eddy Kayouloud added 13 points and nine rebounds. Rylan Bergersen had 12 points and six assists.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Central Arkansas defeated Southeastern Louisiana 88-68 on Jan. 29. Southeastern Louisiana (8-22, 5-14) finishes out the regular season against New Orleans on the road on Saturday. Central Arkansas finishes out the regular season against Northwestern State at home on Saturday.